NB Because this article is so long, yet so important for the month of November, it will be my only article this week (except for perhaps another one on the infrequently-viewed Life-Update pull-down.) November is the month where we pray for our faithful departed, for those who repose in the Lord. Clearly, those in heaven cannot benefit from our prayers. Similarly, those in hell cannot benefit from our prayers, either. Thus, our prayers on earth may only benefit those who are currently in Purgatory. Purgatory is that temporary state of purging fire that heals the deceased who are saved, yet must still answer to God's justice for those sins for [...]