Ecclesial Exigent Circumstances
Above-left is Pope John Paul II with Cardinal Slipyj (p/c OnePeterFive) and above-right is Archbishop Telesphore George Mpundu with Bishop Anthony Ward (p/c Cathinfo.) I was an EMT for two years and a paramedic for two years. A paramedic has about 10x the training of an EMT. An EMT does Basic Life Support (BLS) and a paramedic is authorized for pre-hospital Advanced Life Support (ALS.) One of the things I say looking back on that chapter of my life is this: “A good EMT follows the guidelines. But a good paramedic knows when to go above the guidelines.” Notice I call them “guidelines” instead of “rules” since breaking rules just [...]