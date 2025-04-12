4 12, 2025

Ecclesial Exigent Circumstances

By |2025-12-02T03:21:59+00:00December 4th, 2025|Theology|

Above-left is Pope John Paul II with Cardinal Slipyj (p/c OnePeterFive) and above-right is Archbishop Telesphore George Mpundu with Bishop Anthony Ward (p/c Cathinfo.) I was an EMT for two years and a paramedic for two years. A paramedic has about 10x the training of an EMT. An EMT does Basic Life Support (BLS) and a paramedic is authorized for pre-hospital Advanced Life Support (ALS.) One of the things I say looking back on that chapter of my life is this: “A good EMT follows the guidelines.  But a good paramedic knows when to go above the guidelines.” Notice I call them “guidelines” instead of “rules” since breaking rules just [...]

27 11, 2025

Portare Manipulum Fletus et Doloris.

By |2025-11-25T23:07:09+00:00November 27th, 2025|Theology|

On 15 November 2025, I tweeted: There seems to be two types of trads now alive in 2025: 1) Those who believe the Catholic Church is the unique mode of salvation established by Jesus Christ. These want 8 billion people alive today to come to God with as minimal dogmatic scandals as possible from the hierarchy. 2) Those who do not say explicitly, but imply nonetheless, the following: "The whole world can go to hell with Rome, as long as I get my local Latin Mass." I'm sorry, but I can't see how a fraction of Christian charity exists in the latter group. All I meant by that tweet is [...]

25 11, 2025

Ten Signs You Might Belong to a Cult.

By |2025-11-27T04:26:43+00:00November 25th, 2025|Theology|

The above left picture is Msgr. Ricardo Coronado-Arrascue, a former Augustinian who was born and raised in Peru.  Msgr. Coronado taught me Canon Law at St. John Vianney seminary in Denver, CO.  I still communicate with him frequently. The top right is Ana María Quispe Díaz, a woman whom Coronado canonically represented in his home country of Peru after she accused a different priest of abusing her when she was a minor. Msgr. Gene Gomulka, another canceled priest with whom I communicate in real life, writes the following about the two people in the above pictures: The three Peruvian abuse victims who accused Pope Leo of covering up their abuse [...]

20 11, 2025

The Ends Don’t Justify the Jeans.

By |2025-11-20T13:36:09+00:00November 20th, 2025|Theology|

Guest post by Dr. Ed Mazza PhD, edmundmazza.com. p/c OSV News photo/Neon. In 2024, Conservative “darling” Sydney Sweeney was the protagonist in the horror movie Immaculate (above) in which she manages both to mock Our Lady and promote pornography: “The film contains blasphemy, sacrilegious jokes, gory violence, including torture and infanticide, grisly images, partial upper female nudity…”[1] Yet moral outrage of the Woke-Left over the recent Sydney Sweeney American Eagle jeans ad recently had many Conservatives—including many Catholics—cheering a victory for Sweeney and the cause of Tradition and Beauty.[2]This reaction, however, only goes to show just how poorly catechized today’s Christians are and how far the Overton Window has shifted in [...]

17 11, 2025

Visibility vs. Infallibility in the Catholic Church

By |2025-11-17T13:34:31+00:00November 17th, 2025|Theology|

When the Son of Man comes, will He find faith on earth?—Christ in Saint Luke 18:8. From 2013 to 2020, a website called The Wild Voice conglomerated all of Francis' heresies, errors and leftist statements.  After listing hundreds of these, the site-manager apparently couldn’t keep up and stopped compiling it in 2020. Now, Leo continues the exact same theology, but presented in a less bombastic manner. But what if Leo goes further and "ordains a woman" or "changes the words of consecration"?  Of course, leftists will celebrate.  Mainstream US bishops, however, will ignore it.  They will simply hope the fall-out from this next iteration of apostasy fall on the heads [...]

11 11, 2025

“Not My Fault If He Looks At Me Lustfully.”

By |2025-11-09T12:22:11+00:00November 11th, 2025|Theology|

Catholic men and women frequently debate modesty both online and in real life. Inevitably, a woman will chime in and say: “It’s not my fault if a man looks at me lustfully.” Well, sometimes it is and sometimes it's not.  The fact is that this is based much more on what you are wearing than how much beauty God has given you.  Thus, I have written here and podcasted here on pre-Vatican II parameters of modesty. I still hold to those. But today we're going to look Scripturally at the ancient-wound from the Fall in the Garden from a more philosophical than practical point of view. I’m sure some readers [...]

2 11, 2025

The Faithful Departed: Seven Things Catholics Forgot.

By |2025-11-03T13:22:13+00:00November 2nd, 2025|Theology|

NB Because this article is so long, yet so important for the month of November, it will be my only article this week (except for perhaps another one on the infrequently-viewed Life-Update pull-down.) November is the month where we pray for our faithful departed, for those who repose in the Lord.  Clearly, those in heaven cannot benefit from our prayers.  Similarly, those in hell cannot benefit from our prayers, either.  Thus, our prayers on earth may only benefit those who are currently in Purgatory.  Purgatory is that temporary state of purging fire that heals the deceased who are saved, yet must still answer to God's justice for those sins for [...]

30 10, 2025

The “Seamless Garment” Is Quiet Propaganda for Abortion.

By |2025-10-30T11:21:00+00:00October 30th, 2025|Theology|

In 2023, Bishop Prevost spoke in Spanish at a Catholic University in Peru after receiving an honorary doctorate.  Here are two extremely important paragraphs, originally translated from the Spanish to English here: These reflections particularly concern issues related to the value of human life. Last week, Cardinal Blase Cupichdelivered another address at Fordham University in New York, marking the 40th anniversary of Cardinal Bernardin’s original speech. Cardinal Bernardin, deeply concerned about how abortion and other social justice issues had come to divide certain sectors within the Church, offered an important response rooted firmly in Church doctrine. From this teaching, he proposed looking outward, towards society, within a framework he called [...]

28 10, 2025

Ratio of Death Penalty to Abortion Deaths

By |2025-10-28T11:37:56+00:00October 28th, 2025|Theology|

The above is not an abortion.  It is a famous picture of surgery performed on an unborn baby.  I only use it because it is more appropriate to this family-friendly article than an image of violence. Abortion Stats In 2023, I wrote an article titled “The Pill” Kills More Than Surgicals where we consider how the Oral Contraceptive Pills (not only the so-called "Morning After" Pills) have abortifacient capabilities.  I propose in that article that an extremely low estimate of zygotes killed after fertilization (but before implantation) is about one billion a year globally, especially when one considers breakthrough ovulation. Again, the Pill kills more than a billion babies a [...]

23 10, 2025

Reception of Catholic Converts in Tradition.

By |2025-10-24T16:29:19+00:00October 23rd, 2025|Theology|

As we will see below, the order of operations is: 1) Accept Christ.  2) Abjure past errors and make a profession of the Catholic Faith.  3) Actual (or conditional baptism.)  4) Lifetime confession.  5) All other sacraments. Recently, God has been using me to bring some older folks into the Catholic Church. One of these was the mother of a friend of mine who had been raised Lutheran. After her daughter and her granddaughter and I visited her in the nursing home, she decided to go from Lutheran to Catholic on her deathbed. At the time she made this decision, she had almost no dementia or senility, so no one [...]

